Families of Billy Chemirmir victims react to his death Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir was killed by his cellmate and victims' families are reacting. Sources told CBS News Texas Wyatt Ellis Busby was sharing a cell with Chemirmir, who had been living in a maximum security prison near Palestine since receiving a life sentence last October. Chemirmir has been convicted of killing two people, although he's thought to be responsible for at least 20 others.