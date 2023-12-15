Watch CBS News

Elon Musk funding new school in Austin

A nearly $100 million donation from Elon Musk is backing plans for a new primary and secondary school, and ultimately a university in Austin. That's according to tax filings tied to the billionaire—one of the richest people in the world.
