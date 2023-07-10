Watch CBS News

Eastbound I-30 closed near Aledo after crash

A vehicle crashed into a gantry over I-30 near the Tarrant County and Parker County line Monday morning, causing the structure to partially collapse. Eastbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.
