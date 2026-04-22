Dueling political events at Baylor draw crowds and heavy police presence Baylor University drew national attention as two opposing political events took place on campus the same night. Turning Point USA held a stop on its spring college tour at Waco Hall, featuring speakers including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former federal immigration official Tom Homan. The event drew hundreds of students and staff, some attending out of support for the speakers and others out of curiosity. Nearby, a separate rally was held at the same time. Throughout the day, a heavy police presence from multiple agencies monitored both gatherings, and the university reported that everything remained peaceful.