Driver accused of chasing child on e‑bike in frightening Washington incident Cell phone video from Washington state captured a disturbing scene: a driver allegedly jumped a curb and sped down a sidewalk while chasing a young boy riding an e‑bike. Witnesses can be heard reacting in shock as the car swerved toward the child before returning to the road. The boy’s mother says he looked back in disbelief before realizing the driver was truly coming after him, leaving him shaken and terrified. Authorities say that had he fallen, he likely would have been hit. An investigation is underway.