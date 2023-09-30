Watch CBS News

Dogs greet guests at Canine Companions' DogFest

Canine Companions hopes to raise money at DogFest to reach their fundraising goal. The organization works to to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs, free of charge.
