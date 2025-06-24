Democrats elect California Rep. Robert Garcia as ranking member on Oversight Committee "I'm going to let them know that we're ready for consistent leadership," said Garcia. "We're going to uplift their work and do everything we can to hold this administration accountable and focus on the corruption of Donald Trump and also work to make our agencies better. I think efficiency is not DOGE. Efficiency is actually making government work better for our constituents across the country, and that's what we're gonna focus on."