Democratic Rep. from North Texas says his vote on new government funding bill will be the same Democratic U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth discusses how he is going to vote on reopening the government now that eight Senate Democrats voted to reopen the government. He told Jack Fink Tuesday that he's not happy about the eight Democrats' votes, and that he is going to vote against reopening the government. Veasey said he believes 90% of Democrats will vote like him. "This is a bad deal, and again, it should have never gotten this far," said Veasey.