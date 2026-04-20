Deadly mass shooting in Louisiana: What we know now A man killed eight children — seven of his own kids and one of their cousins— early Sunday in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, officials said. The shooter is also dead after police pursued him and opened fire. The children killed ranged in age from 3 to 11, the coroner's office confirmed. Police identified the suspected shooter to CBS News as Shamar Elkins. Ten victims were struck by gunfire in all, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon said at a news conference.