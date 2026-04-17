Deadly Fort Worth van crash uncovered 480 pounds of liquid meth, police say Fort Worth police say a deadly van crash in north Fort Worth led investigators to discover roughly 480 pounds of liquid methamphetamine inside buckets hidden in the vehicle. The substance, which police described as a key component used to make meth, carried an estimated street value of more than $3 million. Two people inside the van died in the wreck. Photos released by police helped explain the unusual emergency response at the scene.