DART releases video of deadly police shooting at Victory Station DART Police released a new video showing the moments before officers shot and killed 17‑year‑old K.B. at Victory Station on Sunday night. A 911 caller had reported a person with a gun, and surveillance footage shows an individual on the platform holding a raised weapon. When officers arrived, they say the teen ran and later pointed a rifle toward them, prompting officers to fire. The teen was struck multiple times and later died. DART has asked the Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit to take over the case.