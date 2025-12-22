DART and North Texas cities continue months-long negotiations ahead of 2026 elections Some North Texas leaders say it is crucial that DART and its 13 member cities meet together to resolve their differences to keep the transit agency in place. Timing is key, as the last day these cities can strike a deal to cancel citizen elections on the matter is March 18. Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch and Highland Park have said they don't believe their taxpayers have gotten their money's worth and want changes.