Dallas Zoo names new Sumatran tiger cub after conservation ranger The Dallas Zoo has officially named its female Sumatran tiger cub Rina, a choice selected through a public vote. The name honors a ranger with the Sumatran Ranger Project, which partners with the zoo on conservation efforts. Staff previously named her brother Cirrus. Both cubs were recently spotted exploring their habitat with their mother, Suzuki. The zoo says there’s no set viewing schedule yet, but guests may catch glimpses of the cubs as they continue to grow and venture out.