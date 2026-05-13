Dallas to install Botham Jean highway signs as family seeks $100 million judgment Dallas will pay TxDOT more than $180,000 to install 13 highway signs marking exits along I‑45 and U.S. 175 as Botham Jean Boulevard, expanding the existing street renaming in South Dallas. Jean, 26, was shot and killed in 2018 by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who said she mistook his apartment for her own and is now serving a 10‑year sentence. A hearing is scheduled tomorrow in a related lawsuit, as Jean’s family seeks to have the city cover the nearly $100 million judgment Guyger was ordered to pay, arguing the city should be responsible because she was acting as an officer at the time.