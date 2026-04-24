Dallas singer‑songwriter Joshua Ray Walker shares cancer battle in new documentary Dallas singer‑songwriter Joshua Ray Walker — known for breaking the mold in country music with his distinctive sound and global following — is sharing a deeply personal chapter of his life. After rising quickly on the national scene with hits like “Sexy After Dark,” Walker was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024, a blow that wiped out his plans for the year and was initially believed to be terminal. His fight to beat the odds is the focus of a new short documentary, Thank You for Listening, produced by Texas Monthly and premiering at the Dallas International Film Festival.