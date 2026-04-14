Dallas’ signature culinary fundraiser turns 35 with heart‑health focus One of Dallas’ signature culinary fundraisers is marking its 35th year, celebrating both high‑end cuisine and its long‑standing mission to support heart‑health initiatives. A longtime volunteer said his involvement began after watching his father battle heart disease, and the event’s impact has kept him returning for nearly two decades. Organizers say attendees can expect the usual mix of celebrity chefs, standout food and wine, and a focus on raising money for lifesaving work.