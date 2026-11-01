Dallas Police chief discusses Deep Ellum shootings that killed 4, wounded 15 Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood was shut down overnight after police said three shootings unfolded within minutes of each other, leaving four people dead and 15 others with injuries. Dallas Police told CBS News Texas the first shooting unfolded around midnight at a convenience store in the neighborhood. Police said five people were shot in the parking lot in an apparent altercation. Minutes later, DPD said gunfire erupted along Commerce Street near South Crowdus Street, leaving three people dead. More