Watch CBS News

Dallas Police chief discusses Deep Ellum shootings that killed 4, wounded 15

Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood was shut down overnight after police said three shootings unfolded within minutes of each other, leaving four people dead and 15 others with injuries. Dallas Police told CBS News Texas the first shooting unfolded around midnight at a convenience store in the neighborhood. Police said five people were shot in the parking lot in an apparent altercation. Minutes later, DPD said gunfire erupted along Commerce Street near South Crowdus Street, leaving three people dead.
22m ago (20:51)
Videos
Dallas Police chief discusses Deep Ellum shootings that killed 4, wounded 15

Dallas Police chief discusses Deep Ellum shootings that killed 4, wounded 15

Fog lifting across North Texas later Sunday afternoon

Fog lifting across North Texas later Sunday afternoon

A closer look at Dallas city, county propositions

A closer look at Dallas city, county propositions

The 2026 Texas Senate race reaches its final approach

The 2026 Texas Senate race reaches its final approach

A closer look at early voting in Texas

A closer look at early voting in Texas

Eye on Politics: One last look at the 2026 Texas Senate race

Eye on Politics: One last look at the 2026 Texas Senate race

Texas Senate race between Paxton, Talarico draws national attention

Texas Senate race between Paxton, Talarico draws national attention

Halloween festivities continue across North Texas through Sunday

Halloween festivities continue across North Texas through Sunday

Oak Cliff home brings community together for Day of the Dead

Oak Cliff home brings community together for Day of the Dead

Patchy fog possible Sunday morning across North Texas

Patchy fog possible Sunday morning across North Texas

How Denton's spook-tacular Halloween is getting even bigger

How Denton's spook-tacular Halloween is getting even bigger

A spooky-good Halloween outlook for North Texas

A spooky-good Halloween outlook for North Texas

How Denton becomes the Halloween capital of Texas

How Denton becomes the Halloween capital of Texas

Helping kids face fear this Halloween

Helping kids face fear this Halloween

This Senate race couldn't be bigger": What's at stake in Texas

This Senate race couldn't be bigger": What's at stake in Texas

Prosper downs Walnut Grove in CBS Texas Game of the Week

Prosper downs Walnut Grove in CBS Texas Game of the Week

Showers expected to clear for trick-or-treating in North Texas

Showers expected to clear for trick-or-treating in North Texas

Fort Worth haunted house named nation's best for fourth straight year

Fort Worth haunted house named nation's best for fourth straight year

Texas has more than 500 fewer Election Day polling sites than in 2018

Texas has more than 500 fewer Election Day polling sites than in 2018

Long lines persist as early voting ends in North Texas

Long lines persist as early voting ends in North Texas

Texas Senate Race Draws Big Backing: Senate Majority PAC Injects Funds for Talarico

Texas Senate Race Draws Big Backing: Senate Majority PAC Injects Funds for Talarico

RNC chairman on President Trump and Vice President Vance's Texas trips to motivate the Republican pa

RNC chairman on President Trump and Vice President Vance's Texas trips to motivate the Republican pa

Who is turning up for early voting and what does that tell us about Texas Democrats and Republicans

Who is turning up for early voting and what does that tell us about Texas Democrats and Republicans

Walnut Grove faces Prosper in CBS Texas Game of the Week

Walnut Grove faces Prosper in CBS Texas Game of the Week

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS News Sunday Morning

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

Latest Baltimore News & Headlines

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area Morning Weekend Edition

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

Latest Boston News & Headlines

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Latest Chicago News & Headlines

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

Latest Colorado News & Headlines

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

Latest Detroit News & Headlines

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles Weekend 9am

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Latest Miami News & Headlines

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

Latest Minnesota News & Headlines

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

Latest New York News & Headlines

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

Your Money Matters

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

Latest Pittsburgh News & Headlines

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

Good Day Sacramento

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas Weekend 7am

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue