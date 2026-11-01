Fog lifting across North Texas later Sunday afternoon We got an extra hour of sleep last night, and the sunrise this morning was at 6:45 a.m., about an hour earlier than yesterday. Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 am last night, so if you haven't already, set your clocks back an hour. For the rest of Sunday, expect cloudy skies with more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to top out in the 80s in the afternoon, with winds from the southeast at 5 mph. Yesterday, the sunset was at 6:37 p.m., and today it will set at 5:36 p.m. After sunset, temperatures will dip back into the 70s; Monday morning, expect temperatures in the low 60s. More