Dallas Mavericks appoint Rick Welts as new CEO

The Dallas Mavericks have named their next CEO. Rick Welts, most previously the president and COO of the Golden State Warriors, will assume the role beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the team announced on Wednesday.
