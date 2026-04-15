Dallas gala raises funds to train service dogs for people with disabilities A Dallas‑area gala this weekend celebrated service dogs and the work that goes into training them. CBS News Texas’ McKenna King and Nelly Carreño emceed the Sit Stay Sparkle event, which raises money for Canine Companions — a North Texas organization that trains service dogs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities. Aikman, the newest puppy in the station’s partnership with Canine Companions, was on hand at the event, drawing plenty of attention from attendees.