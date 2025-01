Dallas firefighter details animal rescues during tragic Plaza Latina shopping mall fire Dallas firefighter and paramedic Paulo Bicahlo and his crew sprang into action to rescue animals from a pet store at Plaza Latina shopping mall after a fire broke out on Friday. Despite their valiant efforts, nearly 600 animals perished. Bicahlo described the scene, with more than 10 to 15 firefighters breaking into cages and searching for any surviving animals.