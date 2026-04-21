D4VD pleads not guilty in killing of 14‑year‑old found in car trunk Singer D4VD, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first‑degree murder in the death of 14‑year‑old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He is also charged with mutilating human remains and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Celeste’s dismembered, decomposing body was found seven months ago in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke. After a months‑long investigation, authorities arrested him last week, and he is being held without bail. His attorney says they intend to vigorously defend him and believe evidence will show he did not cause the teen’s death.