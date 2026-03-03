Crowds build at Crockett and Talarico watch parties as Senate primary results roll in Supporters for both major Democratic candidates in the Texas U.S. Senate primary gathered Tuesday night as results began to come in. In Dallas, Jasmine Crockett’s watch party drew early crowds at a downtown club, where she leaned into her “fighter” image and her two‑term congressional record as she awaited returns. In Austin, James Talarico’s event saw growing enthusiasm as well, with his campaign moving to a larger venue to accommodate increased interest following a recent surge in attention. Both candidates entered the night with energized bases as they awaited vote totals in one of the state’s most closely watched races.