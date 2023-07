Crews work to extinguish large grass fire in Saginaw Breaking news out of Saginaw: CBSNews Chopper 11 over a large grass fire just south of Hicks Air Field. We've seen several trucks in that area. Fire crews are trying to put that fire out. There are homes in the area, we're told, but as of right now, the fire is not close to those homes. Those flames in danger of crossing the road though, if they haven't already.