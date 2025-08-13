Cowboys Training Camp wraps, Briana Aldridge and Patrik Walker debrief on how this season is looking CBS Sports Texas Briana Aldridge and DallasCowboys.com Patrik Walker debrief on the final day of Cowboys Training Camp for 2025. Practice started out with some emotional moments from Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer commenting on Jerry Jones' cancer battle, and shared his experience from his own diagnosis with thyroid cancer when he was 24. When looking ahead at the season there are still some worries stemming from the team's performance in the first preseason game versus the LA Rams.