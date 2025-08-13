Cowboys fans stunned by Jerry Jones’ secret decade-long cancer battle Many Dallas Cowboys fans were stunned to learn that team owner Jerry Jones quietly battled stage 4 melanoma for a decade. The revelation was first hinted in the upcoming Netflix documentary America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. Jones underwent an experimental immunotherapy trial known as PD-1, which he credits with saving his life. The news has sparked emotional reactions from fans, who say they admire Jones for sharing such a personal struggle after so many years of silence.