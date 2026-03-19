Communities move to remove Cesar Chavez name after sexual assault allegations Community leaders are distancing themselves from Cesar Chavez after sexual assault allegations surfaced, with Dolores Huerta also revealing she was a victim. Fort Worth has already removed honorary Chavez street toppers along I‑35W, and a local committee has rebranded to remove his name from its materials. Leaders say the moment is prompting broader reflection on how communities honor historical figures and how to move forward with accountability.