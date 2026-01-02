Classic films, songs, and cartoons enter public domain as 95‑year copyrights expire A new year brings another wave of creative works entering the public domain as their 95‑year copyright terms expire. This year’s additions include the 1930 Best Picture winner All Quiet on the Western Front, classic songs, early comic strips like Blondie, and original versions of iconic cartoon characters. As with the earlier release of the Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse, these works can now be freely used, adapted, and shared.