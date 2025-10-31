Citizen Flame: Bo Evans explores Mesquite firefighter life on B Shift CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans joined firefighters at Mesquite Fire Station One as part of his Citizen Flame series, which highlights the lives of first responders. In this segment, Evans rode along with B Shift on Engine One, climbed a 70-foot ladder, and documented how crews prepare to respond to emergency calls at any hour. The report offers a detailed look at the station’s operations and the physical and mental readiness required of firefighters on duty.