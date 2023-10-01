Watch CBS News

Children's books recalled due to choking hazard

The company Make-Believe Ideas is recalling about 260,000 children's books due to a choking hazard. The recall covers seven books under the "Rainbow Road" series board books. The plastic binding rings can detach and cause choking.
