Celina ISD to release report after coach’s arrest as principal resigns, athletic director retires Celina ISD is preparing to release a redacted report detailing what staff knew and how they responded before the arrest of middle school coach Caleb Elliott, who is charged with secretly recording boys in a locker room earlier this week. District leaders have already released a summary saying current staff did nothing wrong, but shortly afterward the district announced the resignation of Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn and the retirement of its longtime athletic director and head coach.