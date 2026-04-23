Celebration spreads beyond draft room as Cowboys take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs The excitement surrounding the Cowboys’ selection of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs went well beyond the draft room Thursday night. From team executives and scouts to staffers and fans following along, the pick sparked celebration across the organization and its fan base. Social media buzzed as the Cowboys locked in one of the top defensive prospects in the class, signaling a moment that felt as energizing outside The Star as it did inside.