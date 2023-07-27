Watch CBS News

CBS Texas Two-a-days: Wrapping up Day One

Although the Cowboys don't do two-a-days anymore, Bill Jones will give two updates daily on how training camp is going out in Oxnard, California. Catch him on our 24/7 stream CBS News Texas at 2 and 8 p.m. through Aug. 6.
