CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans learns to caddy for TCU coach Sonny Dykes At the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans learned what it takes to be a caddy. He discovered that the role involves being part pack mule, golf expert, and therapist. TCU football coach Sonny Dykes had his best friend, Clark Rucker, as his caddy, bringing his signature positive energy to the course while balancing his full-time job as an attorney.