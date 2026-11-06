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Republican Texas Senator discusses his re-election, priorities, and a new Democratic Lt. Governor

Republican Texas Senator Bob Hall of Edgewood discusses his re-election, his priorities, and working with a new Democratic Lt. Governor. "I think that most folks on both sides of the aisle are working in the best interest of the people," Hall told Jack Fink. "Just have a little different opinion of what the best interest of the people is. But I have not had any problem in the past working with folks across the aisle."
1h ago (14:00)
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