Watch CBS News

CBS News Texas' Eye on Health explores AI’s growing impact on healthcare access

During the CBS News Texas Eye on Health segment, Dr. Melanie Raffoul of Baylor Scott & White discussed how artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into healthcare. She emphasized that AI is helping streamline patient access and navigation, describing it as a “digital front door” to health systems. While she acknowledged the need for caution, she noted that AI is here to stay and is already making a positive impact in guiding patients to the care they need.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.