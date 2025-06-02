CBS News Texas' Eye on Health explores AI’s growing impact on healthcare access During the CBS News Texas Eye on Health segment, Dr. Melanie Raffoul of Baylor Scott & White discussed how artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into healthcare. She emphasized that AI is helping streamline patient access and navigation, describing it as a “digital front door” to health systems. While she acknowledged the need for caution, she noted that AI is here to stay and is already making a positive impact in guiding patients to the care they need.