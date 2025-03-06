Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to vote on school closures amid budget deficits The Carrollton-Farmers Branch school board is set to vote on whether to close several schools due to budget deficits and declining enrollment. This decision is part of a broader trend in North Texas, where districts like Coppell, Lewisville, Plano and Richardson ISDs have already approved school closures. Fort Worth ISD is also considering shutting down more than 20 campuses. The majority of Texas school districts have adopted deficit budgets, forcing them to make tough decisions.