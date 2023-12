Newly-released body and security camera video shows the dramatic moments when a man opened fire on Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy Brent Brown.

"Bone chilling"security camera footage shows Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy get shot Newly-released body and security camera video shows the dramatic moments when a man opened fire on Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy Brent Brown.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On