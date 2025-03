The CBS News Texas morning team taste tests a sweet treat on air after Blue Bell released banana fudge ice cream, a nostalgic dessert reminiscent of frozen stacked bars.

Blue Bell releases banana fudge ice cream The CBS News Texas morning team taste tests a sweet treat on air after Blue Bell released banana fudge ice cream, a nostalgic dessert reminiscent of frozen stacked bars.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On