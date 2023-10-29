Watch CBS News

Birth rates start to increase again

For the first time in more than a decade, birth rates are starting to go up. One doctor at Baylor Scott & White says the birth rate has increased 20%. According to new data, the nationwide birth rate fell significantly between 2007 and 2022.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.