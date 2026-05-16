Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo marks 42 years celebrating Black cowboy tradition The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the nation’s longest‑running touring Black rodeo, is celebrating its 42nd year as competitors and fans gather for what’s known as “the greatest show on dirt.” Ahead of its Fort Worth stop this weekend, riders showcased their skills in Conyers, Georgia, where cowboys like 19‑year‑old Terrance Jackson prepared for high‑stakes events under the arena lights. Named for legendary cowboy and early film star Bill Pickett — who invented the bulldogging technique — the rodeo continues to honor his legacy and highlight generations of Black cowboys and cowgirls.