Biden's new immigration program opens pathway to stay for North Texas "dreamers" More than half a million immigrants in the U.S. could soon be on their way to citizenship thanks to a new plan unveiled Tuesday by the Biden administration. The new rule would apply to noncitizens already living in the country who are married to U.S. citizens, and to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, also known as DACA. Tuesday's announcement coincides with DACA's 12-year anniversary.