Beagles rescued from research breeding facility begin new lives Beagles from a Wisconsin facility that bred dogs for biomedical research are experiencing the outdoors for the first time after being transferred to shelters across the country, including in New York and Florida. The dogs were part of a group of 1,500 purchased by an out‑of‑state nonprofit following clashes between animal activists and police in April. Now in the care of shelters, the beagles are receiving medical treatment, vaccinations, and basic training — like walking on a leash and socializing with people — as they prepare for adoption and life beyond the facility.