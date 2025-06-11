Beach Boys' visionary leader Brian Wilson dead at 82 Entertainment Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys visionary leader, dies at age 82 texas Updated on: June 11, 2025 / 4:00 PM CDT / CBS/AP Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys' visionary and fragile leader whose genius for melody, arrangements and wide-eyed self-expression inspired "Good Vibrations," "California Girls" and other summertime anthems and made him one of the world's most influential recording artists, has died, his family said in a statement posted to his website and social media. He was 82.