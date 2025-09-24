Authorities in Texas and Oklahoma investigate following fatal shooting at Dallas ICE facility An investigation into a deadly shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday morning has now crossed state lines. Officials are now focusing on the suspected shooter, following the shooting that killed one detainee and injured two others. This is the third attack on a North Texas ICE facility in three months. The nation's leaders are condemning the attack that they are calling politically motivated.