Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Dallas, State Fair of Texas over new gun policy "Municipalities cannot nullify state law nor can they avoid accountability by contracting official functions to nominally third parties," said Paxton. "Neither the City of Dallas nor the State Fair of Texas can infringe on Texans' right to self-defense. I warned fifteen days ago that if they did not end their unlawful conduct I would see them in court, and now I will."