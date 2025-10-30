At least 28 dead after Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba People across the northern Caribbean are beginning to dig out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa, as deaths from the catastrophic storm climbed to at least 28 across Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, with Haiti reporting most of those fatalities. On Thursday, Melissa was moving away from the Bahamas and had turned toward Bermuda, where weather conditions were expected to "rapidly deteriorate" later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.