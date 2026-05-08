At Dallas Baptist University, the game stops for a stirring tribute to service members At Dallas Baptist University, every home baseball game stops at exactly 7 p.m. as the stadium falls silent for the playing of Taps. Players, coaches, and fans stand still while the tribute echoes across the field, creating a nightly moment of reflection and gratitude for those who have served. The team says the ritual embodies the values that define the program — faith, respect, and honoring others — and has become a powerful tradition that sets DBU apart.