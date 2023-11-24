Watch CBS News

Another lawsuit against Diddy

Sean Diddy Combs has been hit with another lawsuit just as he settles his first with former girlfriend, Cassie. This time, Joi Dickerson-Neal claims she was a victim of sexual assault by the musician in 1991.
