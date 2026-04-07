American Airlines spreads out DFW flight schedule to cut delays and missed connections American Airlines is overhauling operations at its largest hub, DFW Airport, aiming to reduce missed connections and improve reliability, especially during bad weather. The Fort Worth–based carrier is moving from nine daily “banks” of tightly clustered flights to 13 more evenly spaced groups. By spreading departures and arrivals throughout the day, the airline hopes to ease security lines, reduce gate‑area crowding, and keep nearly 1,000 daily flights running more smoothly.